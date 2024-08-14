Many Michigan residents rely on their favorite pharmacy to fill necessary prescriptions or as a convenient way to grab medicine and other household items. However several chain pharmacies in Michigan have faced financial struggles, and more consumers moving to do business online has led to restructuring efforts to save them. One drugstore chain has announced that over 800 locations are closing, including all locations in Michigan.

Canva Canva loading...

Pharmacy Chain Shutting Down All Remaining Locations In Michigan

Several pharmacy chains have recently closed their doors to hundreds of locations, including CVS and Walgreens. Experts have attributed the closures to overbuilding, falling drug reimbursement rates, and changing consumer tastes. According to the latest confirmation from one chain, it will close all stores and no longer operate in Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

According to court documents, Rite-Aid filed for bankruptcy in October 2023. The pharmacy chain had more than 2,100 stores when it filed for bankruptcy. While the company initially planned to close 154 stores, the list of closures has grown as the proceedings have continued. MassLive reports that the company filed nine more rounds of closures before the end of the year bringing the total to 827. Michigan leads the pack with the most closures at 233. According to recent court documents filed since August 9th, 6 Michigan stores are the latest to be included in the list of closures:

100 E. Vienna Road, Clio

22521 Michigan Ave., Dearborn

309 N. Main St., Frankenmuth

2255 S. Jackson Road, Jackson

2857 S. County Road 489, Lewiston

800 W. Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth

Read More: People Move to Michigan From These States The Most

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster