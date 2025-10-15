Rice is a staple in many Indiana homes, serving as a delicious side dish to a meal or enjoyed as the main course. However, Indiana residents are urged to check the labels on rice products as a major recall hits several grocery stores.

Grocery Stores In Indiana Recall Potentially Contaminated Rice

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a voluntary recall has been issued for select rice products that may contain small stones mixed within the rice. The recall notice states that these objects are “small, naturally occurring stones originating from the rice farm.”, which could cause intestinal and other damage if consumed. The products were sold through major retailers in Indiana, including Amazon and Target, and customers are warned to look for the following information concerning the recalled products:

Get our free mobile app

The recall impacts a limited batch of Ben’s Original Original Long Grain White, Whole Grain Brown, and Long Grain & Wild Ready Rice products with the following label information:

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain White Rice: batch codes 533ELGRV22

batch codes 533ELGRV22 Ben’s Original Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice: batch codes 534AMGRV22 (best by August 2026, sold at Target), 534BMGRV22 (best by August 2026).

batch codes 534AMGRV22 (best by August 2026, sold at Target), 534BMGRV22 (best by August 2026). Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain & Wild Rice: batch codes 533BMGRV22 (best by August 2026), 533CLGRV22 (best by August 2026, sold at United Markets), and 533CMGRV22 (best by August 2026, sold at Amazon)

There have been no reports of injury or illness to date regarding the potentially impacted product. Consumers who purchased an impacted batch should not eat it and must contact Ben’s Original Consumer Care on 1-800-548-6253 to arrange a return or refund.



11 Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Indiana Indiana has strict regulations to protect the environment and public health. Certain items are illegal to throw away in the state. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson