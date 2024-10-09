Perfect timing because we're all about to be stuck indoors anyway.

I don't know about you, but I'm just absolutely dreading the upcoming winter season. I can already picture myself bored at home after binge-watching an entire series of my new favorite show.

Get our free mobile app

Or, re-watching a series I've already watched several times over just because it's a comfort show. See, I'm bored already and the cold weather hasn't even arrived yet.

Revel & Roll West Kalamazoo MI Revel & Roll West Kalamazoo MI, Google Maps loading...

It's comforting to know that when the time comes and I'm finally ready to brave the elements and actually leave the comfort of my own home Revel & Roll West's new indoor mini-golf course will be ready and waiting for me!

Mini-golf is one of my favorite summer pastimes and in my opinion there is a serious lack of mini-golf courses here in the Southwest Michigan area; there's a couple family fun centers and a brewery and that's about it.

Revel & Roll West expansion Revel & Roll West, Facebook loading...

I was so excited to see entertainment center Revel & Roll's post about their big expansion on social media--with a twist!

Puttify and Axe Throwing expansion at Revel & Roll West! Just a few more weeks until you can experience the thrill of indoor mini golf with a twist and the satisfying thunk of hitting a bullseye The wait is almost over, Kalamazoo ! We're puttin' closer to opening our awesome newandexpansion at Revel & Roll West! Just a few more weeks until you can experience the thrill of indoor mini golf with a twist and the satisfying thunk of hitting a bullseye

Yes, it apparently Revel & Roll's axe throwing setup is getting an expansion too. In addition to the new indoor mini-golf course the fun spot also offers laser tag, bowling, axe throwing, VR experiences, and arcade.

So, what exactly is Puttify? Revel & Roll says it's the future of mini-golf where,

Cutting-edge technology and unique courses make Puttify fun for all ages and skill levels.

If it's all skill levels then count me in! I said I like mini-golf but I didn't say I was any good at it. More on Puttify here.

You Could Own & Live In This Allegan Bowling Alley It's recently been made public that the owners of the Snowden Sunset Lanes building are now looking to sell the bowling alley in the hopes that the business can once again thrive under new ownership.