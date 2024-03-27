Did you know there are 8 places where clothing is optional in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas? Here's the skinny.

Whether you're a family naturist or a naughty nudist, there's a place for you in and around Southwest Michigan. Below you'll find a list in alphabetical order of nudist camps and resorts that are just a short drive from Kalamazoo or Battle Creek.

8 Clothing Optional Resorts Within Driving Distance of Kalamazoo

Cherry Lane Nudist Resort - 11540 N Adams Rd, North Adams, MI 49262

This resort is "Michigan's Adult Playground" according to their website. This is NOT a family naturist kind of place. You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Just 90 minutes from Kalamazoo and just over an hour from Battle Creek, Cherry Lane has an impressive average of 4.4 out of 5 stars with 76 Google Reviews. Here's what Eric had to say in his 5-star review,

Was a great place to visit. The people are friendly and the facility was more than adequate. There are fun events happening most days and plenty to do. The pool is great and is the ONLY place that clothing is NOT allowed. If you enjoy a clothing optional adult only camping experience, in a judgement free zone, definitely give Cherry Lane a try. You wont be dissapointed. Cant wait to go back soon!

CreekRidge Campground - 5250 Williamston Rd, Stockbridge, MI 49285

This campground is a membership-only, all-male campground. Just 90 minutes from Kalamazoo and just over an hour from Battle Creek, CreekRidge Campground has an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars with 75 Google Reviews. Glen's 5-star review said,

Great place for us guys to have fun with no worries. Nice trail and on site night club and pool. Bring lots of mosquitoe spray.

Forest Hills Club - 9355 Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881

This is a family nudist, clothing-optional campground is just an hour North of Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. Forest Hills Club has an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars with 32 Google Reviews. Here's what Monica had to say in her 5-star review,

We had such a nice stay at Forest hills club campground. My boyfriend and our 2 year old enjoyed the club house, colored with chalk, took a hike, went in the hot tub and i did a cold plunge in the pool bc the heater was out. The salt water pool was clean and refreshing. If your escaping the heat these wooded campsites are perfect. Everyone was friendly and helpful. Thank you so much for making our escape from the Florida heat a success! We will be back and recommend a stay here.

Lake O' The Woods Club - 1353 Sager Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383

If you're looking to explore "social nudity" you'll have to wait until the 2021 season due to Covid-19 according to their website. This naked spot is a little bit further away, nearly a 2-hour drive from Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, Lake O' The Woods Club has an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars with 30 Google Reviews. Erik and Kelly had this to say in their 5-star review,

Quite the exceptional place. The people are friendly and the club makes you forget that you're anywhere near Chicago! Awesome lake with water activities like paddle boats, kayaks, and a small sailboat. We haven't hiked the trail yet but that gives us something to do next time!

Northaven Resort - 11400 Waterman Rd, Brooklyn, MI 49230

This resort is touted as "Michigan's Premier 21+ clothing-optional RV resort" on its website. They are closed until 2021. Just over an hour from Battle Creek, Northhaven Resort has an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars with 42 Google Reviews. April had this to say in her 5-star review,

Such an awesome environment. Adults ONLY! Camping and fun adult activities 😊💋😍

Nuance Naturist B&B - 5155 W Dr N, Battle Creek, MI 49017

This couples-only bed and breakfast is LGBT-friendly and is on the North side of the cereal city, just 40 minutes from Kalamazoo. Nuance Naturist Bed and Breakfast averages 4.7 out of 5 stars but only has 9 reviews so far. Elizabeth had this to say in her 5-star review,

Beautiful room, excellent food, relaxing atmosphere and gorgeous property.

Sunny Haven Recreation Park -11425 Anderson Rd, Granger, IN 46530

This resort is a family-oriented nudist park. Nearly a 1-hour and 15-minute drive from Kalamazoo, Sunny Haven has an astounding average of 4.9 out of 5 stars with 68 reviews. Annica had this to say in her 5-star review,

Wine & Canvass so much fun and a great way to social distance and enjoy being with friends safely and get fresh air as well.

Turtle Lake Resort, LLC - 2101 9 Mile Rd, Union City, MI 49094

This resort is just past Climax from Kalamazoo and 45 minutes South of Battle Creek. The self-proclaimed "finest Midwest clothing optional resort," will be closed until 2021 due to Covid-19. Turtle Lake averages 4.5 out of 5 stars with a whopping 113 Google reviews. Hillary had this to say in her 5-star review,

Beautiful and well kept. Dog and familly friendly. Everyone is soooooo inviting.

