Many retail chains and restaurants in Michigan have announced closures due to bankruptcy, closing underperforming locations, or going out of business for good. However, one bar and restaurant chain has been abruptly closing locations across the U.S., including Michigan.

Restaurant Chain In Michigan Abruptly Shutting Down Locations

Several beloved big-name chains in Michigan, such as TGI Fridays, Red Lobster, and Outback Steakhouse, have closed locations, declared bankruptcy, or relaunched under new ownership to return to the black.

There's also been a shift in consumer habits, such as choosing to order from delivery apps or fast-casual dining spots, which offer a more convenient way to get a meal that’s often more reasonably priced than sit-down chains. And one chain is starting to feel the impact of an unexpected shift in customer behavior.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Gastropub chain Bar Louie abruptly closed locations in Livonia at Laurel Park Place and Auburn Hills at Great Lakes Crossing, leaving dozens of employees laid off without warning. An internal memo to employees obtained by WXYZ reads:

"The decision to close this location is in no way a reflection of you, this team, the management of this location, or the potential of the Bar Louie brand," reads an internal memo. "Making the decision to close a location is never easy but focusing our resources on our higher-performing locations was the responsible approach."

These closures leave the Mall at Partridge Creek location in Clinton Township and Royal Oak as the only two Michigan locations open. The Texas-based chain, which had restaurants in 19 states, also abruptly shuttered stores in Ohio, Illinois, and New Jersey this week.

In January 2020, the chain announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed over 30 underperforming locations.

