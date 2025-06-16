The summer months in Michigan mean more opportunities to hit the road for outdoor adventures and road trips. However, officials are warning drivers that they may be unaware of a law they could be breaking at red lights, which could lead to tickets and fines.

Michigan Drivers Warned Against Violating This Law At Red Lights

According to Michigan law, drivers can be fined at a red light for various reasons, such as rolling through the intersection before it turns green, blocking a crosswalk, or failing to yield to pedestrians. But law enforcement is cracking down on one Michigan law that applies when drivers are at red lights or stop signs, which may come as a surprise to drivers.

Michigan’s distracted driving law prohibits the use of handheld phones or other devices to text, talk on the phone, watch videos, or scroll through social media while driving. Even if a cell phone or other device is mounted on your dashboard or connected to your vehicle’s built-in system, you cannot use your hands to operate it beyond a single touch. The law also applies when drivers are at red lights or stop signs. If you get busted breaking the hands-free law, there's more than one way to pay the price.

The penalties for violating Michigan’s distracted driving laws may include a fine of $100 to $250 and 16 to 24 hours of community service. Repeat offenders receive points on their driving records. Michigan drivers with repeat violations must complete a driving improvement course.

