BEWARE-Dangerous Viral Disease Now Confirmed In More MI Counties

While many Michigan residents enjoy more outdoor activities with the summer weather, there are some summertime illnesses to be concerned about such as those associated with heat or swimming. There is one concerning viral disease now being detected in more Michigan counties that could cause serious illness or death to people and pets.

Dangerous Viral Disease Now Confirmed In More MI Counties

A recent report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services warns residents to protect themselves and their animals as cases of this disease rise from 15 to 18 confirmed in several Michigan counties with one county just recently added.

The MDHHS emerging diseases report recently added Ottawa County to its list of rabies cases in the state after a rabid bat was found in a homeowner's basement. According to MLive, four people in the house where the bat was found are being treated for “post exposure”. According to the CDC, Rabies is a fatal viral disease that's spread to people and pets through the bites and scratches of an infected animal. The rabies virus attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal if no treatment is taken before symptoms appear.

The first symptoms of rabies are similar to the flu and may last for days. Later symptoms may include agitation, anxiety, confusion, and hyperactivity. MDHHS urges residents to protect themselves and their pets by staying away from wild animals and making sure pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccines.

