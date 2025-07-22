Ranking near the bottom for education and quality of life, Indiana's latest numbers reveal some pressing challenges for the Hoosier State.

When most out-of-state people think of Indiana, they probably think of cornfields, basketball, and the Indy 500. When CNBC thinks of Indiana, they're breaking down data that shows a dark side of the Hoosier State.

Here's how CNBC explains what these rankings are all about.

To rank America’s Top States for Business in 2025, CNBC scored all 50 states on 135 metrics in 10 broad categories of competitiveness. The fundamentals of the study, now in its 19th year, are the same as they have always been, identifying the factors companies consider year after year when making site selection decisions, and that states pitch in their efforts to woo business.

You can get more info on their methodology by tapping here.

Indiana Quality of Life

When it comes to quality of life, only Tennessee and Texas have a lower quality of life.

America's Top States for Business Quality of Life Rankings 2025

#50 Texas

#49 Tennessee

#48 Indiana

#47 Louisiana

#46 Utah

Indiana ranked #49 in 2024.

America's Top States for Business Education Rankings 2025

#50 Nevada

#49 Idaho

#48 Alaska

#47 Arizona

#46 Indiana

Indiana ranked #46 in 2024.

READ MORE: Walmart Recalls Ozark Trail Water Bottles

Why is Indiana's quality of life so bad? Sure, the cost of living is low, but so are the wages. Then you have to factor in environmental issues, and poor health. Indiana was recently ranked the 10th worst state for health care do to high costs and poor outcomes, according to Fox 59.

The CNBC report wasn't all bad for Indiana this year. The Hoosier state ranked among the top 10 in the following categories...

America's Top States for Business - Top 10 Rankings for Indiana in 2025

Cost of Living (#2)

Cost of Doing Business (#3)

Business Friendly (#5)

Infrastruction (#6)

Overall Ranking (#9)

