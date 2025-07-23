The Surprising Story Behind Purple Front Doors In Our Town
In Southwest Michigan, those purple doors aren’t just for show. They hold stories of magic, prosperity, and even a bit of royal flair.
I've been a Prince for my entire life. With that being said, I must confess that when I see a house with a purple door, I immediately assume that the homeowner is also a fan of the Purple Yoda.
A Purple Door Could Represent Magic or Witchcraft.
The color purple has been associated with dark magic as far back as the 1600s, according to First Security Mortgage.
A purple door can signify the occupant is a practitioner of magic, and it’s also the shade associated with the crown chakra, which is believed to link us to enlightenment and the divine.
Finding out that your neighbor was a witch back in the day would have been terrible news. I think people practicing witchcraft have become quite popular and are seen in a very positive light these days.
Purple = Wealth
There was a time that having a purple door meant you were probably flaunting your wealth. It wasn't just purple doors, it was purple anything. Purple was not only a rare color, but it was very pricey, according to Namaslaycrew.com.
A purple front door indicates not only financial prosperity but a richness in the quality of your life, as well as a sense of honor.
Purple Can Symbolize Royalty
The musical genius named Prince made purple his calling card. I wonder if he knew that purple and royalty go hand in hand. Long before "Purple Rain," there was a royalty connection, according to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
The color purple has been associated with royalty since ancient times.
