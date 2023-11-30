This Floating Christmas Tree Is The Most Pure Michigan Thing You’ll See This Season

It's time for the Christmas spirit to set sail once again!

What started as a unique way for the Siepker family to bring Christmas cheer to their northern Michigan community has now turned into an annual holiday tradition.

Get our free mobile app

Frank Siepker Jr. told MLive the Big Glen Lake tradition originally started when his family was,

...looking to make their section of the lakefront a little more merry and add a little twinkle to what can be a fairly dark expanse of water outside their home’s lakefront windows.

What began with just a simple artificial Christmas tree in a boat has now grown to include solar panels, batteries, nearly 2000 LED lights, and a fresh cut Christmas tree-- all of which sit in Siepker's 14-foot boat, one he's had since childhood.

glen arbor floating christmas MLive via YouTube/Canva loading...

What a magical tradition!

When Does the Tree Appear?

Each year the family aims to launch the floating tree in the days following the Thanksgiving holiday. For the 2023 the floating Christmas tree made its first appearance of the season the night of Tuesday, November 28.

Siepker says his now his two young children look forward each year to helping launch what has now become a holiday mainstay in the Glen Arbor, Michigan community. The Siepker children are also convinced the lighted Christmas tree boat acts as a floating beacon that helps Santa Claus find his way to their home each year and I'm sure they must be right!

Frank says he enjoys the fact that the tree has become such an icon to the town and we hope he continues the tradition and spreads cheer for many years to come. The floating Christmas tree is visible from the M-22 causeway that separates Big Glen and Little Glen lakes.

If Kalamazoo Area Cities Were Christmas Vacation Characters With this holiday classic on the way, I started thinking that there are striking similarities between characters in the movie, their personalities, and some of the things that are happening around our area. This gave me the thought of comparing which Christmas Vacation characters best represent Kalamazoo area cities.