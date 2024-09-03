Punk Show at Ohio Taco Bell Goes Viral

This just in: Ohio does Taco Bell a bit differently. Have you seen these wild videos from last weekend?

If you're late to the party like I am, what you are about to see is Baja Blast 3. Yep, this is the third time a punk show has taken over the Taco Bell on West 117th in Cleveland, Ohio. The videos are epic. This paragraph from the Baja Blast 3 Facebook event page is also epic,

We must keep the drive-thru clear for cars to pull through. NO fireworks, alcohol, or any other attention-seeking behavior that would jeopardize the event. Anyone trying to ruin it for everyone else will be forcibly ejected from the event by one of our staff or bands.

Let's dive into some of the TikToks that have gone viral since this wild event took place on Sunday.

There's no official word on how many people attended this free show or how long the drive-thru line was. However, judging by the video below, there were likely between 200 and 300 people in that Taco Bell parking lot.

One hilarious comment made a connection between the story we recently covered about vampires in Dayton, Ohio, and this event,

Vampires in Dayton, Taco Bell parties in Cleveland. Ohio is evolving.

