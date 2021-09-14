This Mansion For Sale in Kalamazoo Is Like Your Own Private Oasis

Just two weeks ago I learned, for the first time, about a renown architect named Frank Lloyd Wright who became popular thanks to his unorthodox designs. Read more below:

As it turns out, there's also a Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home for sale in Kalamazoo and it's a beauty.

Hidden away on two acres of land, this home sits on a very appropriate street name; 7105 Hidden Cove Place. A beautiful oasis, this home offers:

4 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

A separate 2 car, heated garage

An in ground swimming pool

And much, more. Paths through the woods, a gorgeous deck overlooking the property, plus, tons of fireplaces. I counted at least 4 when scrolling through the pictures.

The home is listed for $1,300,000 by JoAnne Potts at Chuck Jaqua, Realtors, Inc. and can be found on Zillow. JoAnne Potts can be contacted at 269-381-7653 or by visiting the Jaqua Realtors website.