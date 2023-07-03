UFO-Shaped House in Lansing Hits the Market for Nearly $360,000
Now, this is a UFO sighting I can actually believe.
In Lansing, a uniquely shaped home is selling for nearly $360k. The home, at 1633 E Clark Road in Lansing, has been dubbed, "Light Landings," by the sellers.
It includes:
- 3 bedrooms
- 3 bathrooms
- 2 car garage
Built in 1994, the home is being sold as-is and is definitely in need of some major upgrades. The yard could use some TLC, too. But, don't take my word for it. Take the tour below:
UFO-Shaped House Hits the Market in Lansing for Nearly $360k
For those who, "want to believe."
Out of this world, right?
If you're interested in the home, you can contact the listing agent, Stacie P Neros, at 517-896-2025. And, see the full Zillow listing here.
