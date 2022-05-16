Celebrate Prince’s Birthday in Grand Rapids this June

Prince fans, this may be your first and/or last chance to see Prince's movie "Sign O the Times" on the big screen.

Lovers of Prince music listen up. Many of us don't have the time or money for a trip to Minneapolis to attend the amazing celebrations that happen each year on Prince's birthday, June 7th. So, how can we get properly get our purple Yoda fix in West Michigan?

The Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids will be showing Prince's concert movie "Sign O The Times" on what would have been Prince's 64th birthday, June 7th, 2022. The Sign O The Times album was a favorite of both critics and fans. The 1987 double album contains hits like "U Got The Look," "Hot Thing," "If I Was Your Girlfriend" and the title track "Sign O The Time." The high-energy concert film debuted in Detroit, Michigan in October of 1987 at the American Theatre.

Get our free mobile app

This movie didn't stay in theatres long, which is true for all concert movies. With that being said, many of us hardcore Prince fam never had the chance to see this movie on the big screen. Until now.

Event: Prince 'Sign O The Times' showing on Prince's birthday

Location: Wealthy Theatre at 1130 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 7th. Doors Open at 7 PM, Show starts at 8 PM

Cost: General Admission is $8

Other than the Wealthy Theatre, the closest Prince tribute can be found in Chicago beginning June 9th, "Prince: The Immersive Experience." If you know of any other Prince tributes happening in Michigan on or around his birthday, please let us know in the comments.