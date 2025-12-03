Many Indiana residents keep cheese on hand for a quick snack or to add flavor to any meal. However, residents are urged to check their refrigerators for potentially toxic cheese that's been recalled from major grocery stores in the Hoosier state.

Potentially Toxic Cheese Recall Hits Grocery Stores In Indiana

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the cheese, produced by Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc., was initially recalled on Oct. 3 for containing metal fragments, which pose a risk of internal injury if consumed. On December 2, the FDA updated the risk level to Class II, the second-highest, indicating that the chances of serious health consequences are "remote," but with a possibility of temporary or reversible effects. The recall includes the following products:

The recalled products were sold at Walmart, Target, and Aldi stores in Indiana under store brands and private labels, according to the FDA, and include the following information:

Good & Gather Fine Cut, 8 oz., UPC 8523903860, 12/case Classic, 8 oz., UPC 8523903849, 12/case Classic, 32 oz., UPC 8523903852, 6/case

Great Lakes Cheese Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 3651415034, 4/case 13)

Great Value Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7874237425, 6/case Finely Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874204492, 5/case Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7874235317, 6/case Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874235321, 5/case Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 7874237475, 6/case Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 7874204980, 4/case

Happy Farms by Aldi Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 4061463330864, 12/case Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 4061463369413, 8/case



Customers should not eat the affected products and dispose of or return them to the place of purchase.

