The United States Postal Service (USPS) serves Indiana residents by providing reliable mail and package delivery services. However, postal officials warn scammers are preying on Indiana residents and urge customers to protect themselves.

Postal Service Issues Scam Warning For Indiana Residents

Scammers in Indiana are becoming increasingly sophisticated through the use of AI, texts, and emails, making it difficult to determine if you're being scammed. The USPS warns of a delivery scam that may seem harmless, but comes with a higher cost than you realize.

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, "brushing" scams have increased in Indiana and the U.S., with scammers sending packages to random addresses without any prior order or request. The scammer uses your information to write fake reviews, falsely boosting their product's ratings and misleading other consumers. While this may seem harmless, officials warn there could be serious consequences.

According to McAfee, brushing may seem like a victimless crime; however, thieves now have access to your personal information, which can lead to identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious scams. Officials also warn of "quishing" scams that involve a QR code in the package, which leads to a fake website designed to steal personal information when scanned. USPS urges customers to protect themselves from these scams by doing the following:

Do not scan QR codes

Report the incident to the USPS and the online marketplace where the seller is operating, such as Amazon.

Review your online accounts and financial statements for any suspicious activity.

