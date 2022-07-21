Golf has been around for decades, some play for competitive means, whether that be as a professional, just wagering against friends, or even entering amateur tournaments, while others play for leisure time fun. One thing that has been consistent in golf, is giving an opportunity for any and everyone to have opportunity to play regardless of what challenges may try and hinder them.

Giving opportunity to all has been a part of sports for as long as I can remember. Many coaches, players, administrators, fans, and everyone else in the sports world believe that sports are for everyone. One of the communities that has gotten a lot of love and opportunity is the adaptive body community, whether it be in specific tournaments geared toward them, their inclusion in "normal" events, and even their involvement in the Special Olympics.

Golf is the newest sport to appeal to those within society who have adaptive bodies. This past weekend the golf world saw a new championship unfold before its eyes. July 18th through July 20th was the Inaugural US Adaptive Open Championship in North Carolina at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club. The Championship was a 3-day, 54-hole event stroke play event open to those with physical, intellectual, or sensory impairments. Golfers from all over the world would compete in both the Men's and Women's tournaments, including athletes from Michigan.

One of those golfers is even closer to home than some of us may know. The women's competition had a name at the top of the leaderboard, that many in Portage, Kalamazoo, and the Western Michigan University communities may know. The Portage native Kim Moore, who has spent a lot of time in Kalamazoo, and is now the head coach of the WMU Women's golf team put on a show.

Moore would dominate the women's side of the competition in the 3 round tournament on her way to a wire-to-wire victory. After the first round, Moore had a commanding 4-stroke lead. She would come back on day 2 and shoot a little worse than she did the day before, but the field followed suit and her 4-stroke lead stayed intact. Lastly, on day 3, Moore would head back out and match her day 1 total and boost her lead with 4 more strokes. Moore would go on to win the event by 8 strokes with a +16 par and shooting 232 total in the Championship.