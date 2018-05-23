Portage Get Ready To Be Slimed

Michaels in Portage is getting slimy this holiday weekend!I wish these kind of classes were available when I was kid! Michaels in Portage is teaching a class for kids on how to make slime!

Growing up watching 'You Can't Do That On Television' and of course for the kids today watching the 'Kids Choice Awards', on of the best things is watching someone get slimmed! Now your kids can make their own slime!

On Saturday, May 26th you can head over to the Michaels store on South Westnedge for a free class on to make Glitter Slime! According to Michaels.com...

They will be hosting a free MakeBreak Celebration Glitter Slime Event from 1 pm to 3 pm

Lash commented about the event on hip2save.com and said...

I’m so excited about this awesome kids event! My niece loves arts and crafts! This will make her so happy!

All the supplies will be provided but if you can't make it to the event homesciencetools.com explains how you can make your own slime!

Here is what you need...

IMPORTANT: Borax can cause chemical burns if not used correctly. Please do this under parental supervision or better yet with the professional at Michael's.

Here is how you make the slime...

In one bowl mix 1 oz. glue (about ¼ of the glue bottle) and ¼ cup water. If you want colored slime, add food coloring to the glue and water mixture. Lift some of the solution out of the container with the stir stick and note what happens. Add ¼ cup of Sodium Tetraborate (Borax) Solution The slime will begin to form immediately. Lift some of the solution with the stir stick and observe how the consistency has changed from Step 1. Stir as much as you can, then dig in and knead it with your hands until it gets less sticky. This is a messy experience but is necessary because it

allows the two compounds to bond completely. Don’t worry about any

leftover water in the bowl; just pour it out. When not in use, store the slime in a plastic bag in the fridge to keep it

from growing mold.

Parents be aware, you might just get slimed this weekend!

BONUS VIDEO