How Long Can You Keep Political Yard Signs Up in Michigan?

Did you know there are both state and local regulations in place for political yard signs in Michigan? Here's what you need to know.

Campaign signs are more prevalent than ever this election season. The rules and regulations connected to these yard signs can be complicated since the road, city, county, and state are all factors in what you can and cannot do. Let's try to simplify this as we are weeks from the 2024 election.

If you live on a state road in Michigan you have to follow MDOT rules. The Michigan Department of Transportation makes and enforces the rules for roads Interstates like I-94, Michigan State Roads like M-40, and US roads like US 131. The state enforces the following rules to prevent distractions to drivers as well as keep the line of sight for drivers clear to avoid accidents according to Michigan.gov.

Political Signs Rules for State Roads in Michigan (M, I, and US routes)

Political candidates must get permission from the property owner to place the signs.

Signs must be more than 30 feet from the edge of the roadway for highways that do not have barrier-type curbs and signs must be more than 3 feet from the back of the curb for curbed highways.

Signs are not permitted within areas used for clear vision at intersections or commercial driveways so they will not interfere with the sight distance of a driver.

Any illegally placed signs will be removed.

Signs must be removed within 10 days after the election.

If you don't live on a state road, you have to follow County or City ordinances. Depending on where you live in Michigan, this is usually as simple as a Google search. Many of the local rules are very similar to the state rules. Let's use Kalamazoo County and Kalamazoo City as examples of the similarities and differences. The differences are in bold.

Political Signs Rules for Kalamazoo County

Political candidates must get permission from the property owner to place the signs.

Temporary signs must be more than 33 feet from the center line of County roads.

of County roads. Permanent campaign signs are not allowed.

Signs are not permitted within areas used for clear vision at intersections or commercial driveways so they will not interfere with the sight distance of a driver.

Any illegally placed signs will be removed.

Signs must be removed immediately after the election.

Political Signs Rules for the City of Kalamazoo

Signs cannot be placed in the right-of-way or projected into it. You cannot place signs on the street side of the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, signs must be at least 33 feet from the center of the street .

. Signs must be placed on private property.

You must have permission from the property owner before placing the signs.

Signs cannot exceed 6 square feet.

All signs must be removed within 30 days after the election.

Campaign sign rules vary from county to county and city to city for those who do not live on a state road. Contact your city or county government for more information.

