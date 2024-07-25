Michigan House Rep Goes on Multiple Hate Filled Rants on TikTok

Just a couple of weeks before her reelection primary, Michigan House Rep goes on multiple homophobic and transphobic rants on Social Media.

Republican Michigan House Representative Jamie Thompson took her position on January 1st, 2023 after beating Democrat Robert Kull by only 735 votes. Since Thompson took office she has struggled to get traction on social media with posts calling U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib a terrorist, spreading fear about migrants, and blasting people for being too "woke" for supporting minorities and people of color. Nearly 2 years into her job representing the 28th district of Michigan she has less than 7,000 followers on TikTok, less than 500 followers on Twitter, and just over 1,000 followers on Facebook.

Michigan's District 28 Map

Representative Thompson is finally getting attention on Social Media, but it's probably not the attention she wanted. A video she posted 4 days ago has been viewed on TikTok 646 thousand times. Hundreds of TikTokers have made videos fact-checking and mocking this video that attempts to go hard on Target for having makeup for men. It's so ridiculous, it seems like a comedy skit.

One of my favorite response videos uses Thompson's words against her.

Then there's the laughable and hateful "Time to SMASH the WOKE!" video. ‍♂️

To be clear, this isn't an article telling you one party is good and the other is bad. This is an article pointing out that running on a platform of hating people who are not like you isn't going to stand in Michigan. If you want to keep this kind of hate out of Michigan politics here's what you need to know.

Michigan Primary election is August 6th.

Michigan Primary Election for District 28

On August 6th Rep Jamie Thompson will run for reelection against Republican Beth Socia.

Democrat Janise Robinson is uncontested in the Primary. This means Democrat Janise Robinson will take on Jamie Thompson in the General Election in November if Thompson makes it passed the Primary Election.

Stay informed on the Michigan Primary and General Elections on Ballotpedia by clicking here.

