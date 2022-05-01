UPDATE: Body of Missing Kent County Toddler Found in Creek

UPDATE (5/2/22 9:50 a.m.): A sad ending to this story Monday morning as officials have confirmed that they have located the body of one-year-old Noah Alan Jordan approximately a mile downstream around 54th St. in Buck Creek. His body was located around 9 a.m. Monday. Our hearts are with his family at this time.

The official release from KCSO reads:

At 9:00AM this morning rescuers recovered the body of Noah Jordan in the Buck Creek. He was located about 1 mile north of the initial scene. We thank the community for their support during this difficult time. The KCSO also thanks our local partners: the Michigan State Police, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Cutlerville Fire Department, Georgetown Fire Department, and several other fire and search & rescue agencies that helped since the onset yesterday. Our hearts are with the family and friends of Noah during this difficult time. KCSO will continue to support the family during this time of grieving

UPDATE (5/1/22 10:00 p.m.): The Kent County Sheriff’s Department has suspended air and ground searches until Monday morning. They said in a release:

As of 10:00PM air and ground searches have been suspended. A few KCSO patrol deputies will remain in the area throughout the night. Some in the public have asked about helping with search efforts. There is no request at this time for volunteers. KCSO and other rescue teams will continue in the morning.



UPDATE (5/1/22 9:15 p.m.): The Kent County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday night that they are suspending their water search efforts for the evening. Air and ground searches will continue and they public is urged to avoid Buck Creek as water levels are high.

The KCSO has been searching via air, land, and water since Noah went missing at 11:05AM. The water search has been suspended for the night and will continue in the morning. KCSO air and ground assets are still searching at this time. The Buck Creek is flowing higher and faster than normal and authorities are recommending residents stay away from the water. KCSO will have additional resources on hand in the morning to continue the search.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing one-year-old boy.

According to a release, Noah Alan Jordan, is almost two years old and was last seen near South Division and M-6 shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday.

Noah has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing pajamas.

Search and rescue teams have been focusing on searching Buck Creek, which runs through Cutler Estates which is where Noah was last seen.

Anyone who sees Noah or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Kent Count Sheriff's Office at 616-336-3113.

This is a developing story.