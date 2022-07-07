There's a serious listing to own a plane that's not only a great piece of local history but a beautiful piece of machinery. Hangar 67 has a listing for a 1964 Beechcraft Baron 95-B55 for $144,500. The cool thing about this plane is it actually spent a decade on display inside of the Air Zoo in Portage. So if you've been going to The Zoo for some time, this plane may actually be recognizable. Their website gives the details on this beautiful craft:

Own a piece of History!! Two-owner Baron was bought originally by Sue Parish, an original WASP (Women Airforce Service Pilot). This aircraft even hung in her museum; The Kalamazoo Aviation History Museum. The second owner spared no expense to preserve the museum piece this is. Paint from 1974 designed by Sue Parish. Paint still a 10/10. Interior 8/10.

Now, I'm not even going to pretend like I know what any of this means but they're listing a PS Engineering 8000B Audio Panel, Garmin GTN650, KNS81 RNAV, Trigg TT-31 Transponder, Avidyne EX500 MFD, and Century III Autopilot as the Avionics included with the plane. As stated above, the plane is also an original WASP (Women Airforce Service Pilot), so it's easy to see why they're so excited about listing it.

The plane also has an annual inspection which was last done in September of 2021. Currently, the plane is located in Rock Hill, South Carolina. So technically, if you got a ride or flight down there you could always just fly it back up to Michigan. Lots of people are clamoring over it in the comment section including Dan R. who compared its classic look to that of classic cars:

I love the looks of this plane. I always think it’s cool that 50+-year-old aircraft still looks modern. Yes, you can tell they are not new but it’s nothing like comparing the looks of a 1964 car to a new model.