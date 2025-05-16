A West Michigan high school's theatre department is inviting alumni to relive their glory days.

Much like the reality TV series Encore! hosted by Kristen Bell on Disney+ the school is inviting former theatre kids to reprise their roles from past productions, and it's all for a great cause.

The premise for the series was as follows: cast members of various high schools around the country reunite to recreate their production years after its original run-- of course they're on an extreme time crunch.

What we loved about Encore!, besides the fact the show was hosted by a Michigan native, was watching cast members reunite as present-day adults but act like they're teenagers all over again. Weren't those the best times?

Plainwell High School Benefit

Abby Ernst, a high school choir and musical director in Plainwell, Michigan, is attempting to spread the word and reach former students who are interested in reprising their roles. In a post on social media states,

We are currently in the process of planning a benefit concert for the PHS musical program in which we invite alumni to 'reprise' their roles from musical they took part in at PHS...Our goal is to incorporate a variety of alumni from all the eras of PHS's musical program

As a band kid myself I would love to recreate the same premise but with marching band. It could work!

Ernst is trying to reach as many former PHS students as possible, so if you know an alumni please pass along the details. The "Encore" performance will take place Saturday, September 20. Reach out to abby.ernst@plainwellschools.org for more information.

