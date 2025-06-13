There's something special about a little pizza joint that has captured the heart of Avon. Let’s take a closer look at Pizzaville’s charm.

MSN's Sarah Ramsey published an article a couple of weeks ago that named the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant for every state. How did MSN come up with their results?

These hole-in-the-wall restaurants were all thoroughly researched and chosen based on recommendations and ratings posted on reputable online platforms like Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Google, as well as coverage from local media outlets.

Best Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Indiana

Restaurant Name: Pizzaville

Pizzaville Location : 5201 E US Hwy 36, Ste 106, Avon, IN 46123

: 5201 E US Hwy 36, Ste 106, Avon, IN 46123 Phone Number: 317-386-8320

317-386-8320 Menu: Tap here.

It's worth noting that many people feel that calling a restaurant a "hole-in-the-wall" is a bad thing. To call a restaurant a hole-in-the-wall is to call it inconspicuous or unpretentious. That's a good thing in my book. Below is how Merriam-Webster defines the term.

a small and often unpretentious out-of-the-way place (such as a restaurant).

Pizzaville, Avon, Indiana Google Street View loading...

MSN.com said this about Pizzaville in Avon, Indiana,

Pizzaville is found on the outskirts of Avon, but locals happily make the trip here for pies by master pizza maker Jeet Lalli. Reviewers talk about how good the crust and sauce are, along with the great value and friendly service here. Pizzaville offers a weekday lunch buffet, too.

Did MSN get it right? What do you think is Indiana's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

