Sometimes the best meals come from the most unexpected places—like this Detroit treasure serving up authentic flavors.

Two weeks ago, Sarah Ramsey from MSN published an article naming the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in each state. Here's how MSN came up with their results:

These hole-in-the-wall restaurants were all thoroughly researched and chosen based on recommendations and ratings posted on reputable online platforms like Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Google, as well as coverage from local media outlets.

Best Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Michigan

Restaurant Name: El Rey de las Arepas

El Rey de las Arepas Location : 7701 McGraw Ave, Detroit, MI 48210

: 7701 McGraw Ave, Detroit, MI 48210 Phone Number: 313-307-2210

313-307-2210 Menu: Tap here.

It's important to note that many people see the term 'hole-in-the-wall' as negative. It's far from negative according to the definition provided by LanGeek Dictionary.

A hole-in-the-wall is a small place that is typically characterized by its modest appearance and cozy, intimate atmosphere. Despite its humble exterior, a hole-in-the-wall is often cherished by locals for its delicious, authentic, and sometimes unique food offerings.

Many people may think of something like the corner store in the photo below.

This is what MSN had to say about El Rey de las Arepas,

Its exterior is unimpressive, but locals don't care. El Rey de las Arepas is welcoming inside and has the best Venezuelan food around. Reviewers love the traditional arepas, the freshly made passionfruit juice, and the service, noting that the staff accommodates requests by those with dietary restrictions.

What do you think? Did MSN get it right? What's your favorite hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Michigan? Let us know in the comments.

