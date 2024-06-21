Pizza is a favorite meal choice for many residents in Ohio, Indiana, and nationwide. And it seems that there's a pizza place on every street corner to choose from. But one favorite pizza place won't be available in some areas of Indiana and Ohio as this popular chain has closed several locations and could shut down over 100 more.

Popular Pizza Chain Could Close 122 Locations, IN And OH Impacted

Several chain restaurants have announced closures this year due to bankruptcy, underperforming locations, and consumers not spending as much at these locations due to challenging economic times and rising prices. And now one of America's most popular pizza chains has abruptly closed locations in Indiana and Ohio and could close 122 more locations.

According to Eat This, Not That, Pizza Hut abruptly closed 15 locations in Northwest Indiana and a handful of restaurants around Central Ohio. News of the closures comes as Pizza Hut is in a legal dispute with EYM Group, one of its largest franchisees. The company is accused of defaulting on millions of dollars in payments owed to Pizza Hut.

The closed Indiana Pizza Huts were located in Portage, Chesterton, Valparaiso, Hobart, Winfield, Crown Point, Schererville, Griffith, Hammond, Merrillville, LaPorte, Michigan City, Lowell, Cedar Lake, and Munster. The Ohio locations were in Dublin, Upper Arlington, Obetz, and Merion Village. Even after the closures, Pizza Hut still operates hundreds of locations across Indiana and Ohio. The company encourages customers to find a nearby location through the Pizza Hut website.

