My, was it cold in the parking lot of Blain's Farm & Fleet Saturday. Thankfully, that didn't stop the community from giving back as 107.7 WRKR and 103.3 WKFR teamed together for another successful Stuff The Bus event.

By the end of the event, the bus had indeed been stuffed with toys and knickknacks alike. Thanks to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan, those donations will soon be in the hands of those in need this Christmas and holiday season.

Small children and teens ages 6 to 18 in Kalamazoo, Allegan, Calhoun, and Van Buren counties will be the recipients of your donations, and on behalf of them, Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan would like to pay a sincere thank you to all who donated or volunteered their time to give back to these kids.

Special thanks also go to Honor Credit Union for their assistance and donations, WWE at the Wings Event Center for providing tickets to next weekend's live event, Kalamazoo Metro Transit for providing the bus, and Blain's Farm and Fleet for providing the space for the bus.

We look forward to next year's event already. In the meantime, you can take a second to see just some of the sights from Stuff The Bus 2022: