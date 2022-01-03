Help us find the best personal trainers in Southwest Michigan by nominating your favorite.

Being a personal trainer is not easy. They have to put their knowledge of the human body together with the correct workouts for each individual depending on their wants and needs. Not to mention, they have to motivate us, no matter how lazy we may be. They're always keeping their eye on our form and safety, even more so during this pandemic.

Since January 2nd is National Personal Trainer Day, and 90% of the population has a new year's resolution of losing weight or getting healthier in some form, let's find Southwest Michigan's favorite personal trainers. For the sake of this poll "Southwest Michigan" will include the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, Berrien, and Barry.

You can nominate your favorite personal trainer in the area below. Please give all of the info needed: Trainer name, gym name, and gym location. Only one nomination per trainer is needed.

Nominations End Sunday, January 9th, 2022. Voting runs from Monday, January 10th - Sunday, January 23rd. We'll announce the results on-air Monday, January 24th, 2022.

Below is a list of last year's top performers.

Here are your 5 favorite personal trainers in Southwest Michigan for 2021.

#5. Jonathan Childress at Childress fitness in Kalamazoo with 8.21% of the vote.

#4. Lainey LaFountain at Fit Body Boot Camp in Plainwell with 8.81% of the vote.

#3. Carmen James at Fit BellaVei in Kalamazoo with 11.58% of the vote.

#2. Kim Guess of Guess Who Fitness in Kalamazoo with 12.12% of the vote.

#1. Lexie Rydleski at Anytime Fitness in Portage with 13.04% of the vote.

