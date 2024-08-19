Many Michigan residents seek healthy foods to feed their families daily, including high-quality meats. But, one popular brand of chicken is now being pulled from store shelves as it may contain toxic materials. Michigan residents are now urged to check for these recalled products in their homes.

ALERT-Potentially Toxic Chicken Now Recalled From Michigan Stores

According to a statement from the USDA, 167,171 pounds of Perdue chicken products have been voluntarily recalled by the company in Michigan and across the U.S. The recall affects frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nuggets and tender products that may be contaminated with metal. The USDA statement says 'the problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints about metal wire embedded in the product.' The products were sold in stores and online and the following products are included in the recall:

29-oz. (1.81-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package.

22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package.

22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed packages containing “BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package.

Customers are advised to check their freezers for these products and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

