Aside from the construction barrel, are abandoned shopping carts the unofficial state flower of Michigan?

Despite everyone from Big Box stores like Walmart and even smaller grocery chains like Family Fare implementing anti-theft measures, you still see shopping carts littering roadsides, public parks, and the farthest darkest corners of the parking lot.

The retail landscape has changed drastically since the Covid-19 pandemic first started; inflation and shipping delays have put a strain on the American budget. As a result we've recently seen states like Alabama introduce new legislation aimed at cracking down on theft at the self-checkout kiosk.

If big corporations are so concerned about money walking out the door then why do we see so many abandoned shopping carts across The Mitten. Naturally, I can't help but wonder: What's the penalty for stealing a shopping cart in Michigan, if any?

In fact, there is a law in Michigan that covers the pilfering of shopping carts-- sort of. The punishable offense would fall under the theft and larceny section of the Michigan penal code.

Certain communities across Michigan, like Southgate, have city ordinances which specifically address this type of crime. As for "Illegal Possession or Accumulation of Carts" Southgate City Code 679.07 reads:

Any person removing a shopping cart from the premises of an owner, without the written permission of the owner or the owner's authorized agent, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor larceny. Michigan carries two misdemeanor-level penalties for larceny Michigan State Law 750.356.

Possible punishments include up to 1 year in prison and a fine of not more than $2,000.00 or 3 times the value of the property stolen, whichever is greater.

So, why don't more stores follow through with prosecuting cart stealers?

Well, that's an entirely different subject altogether.

