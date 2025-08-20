Imagine turning your front porch into a stage and capturing the hearts of millions. That's exactly what one local musician just did!

Last night I was scrolling through TikTok to enjoy as many short videos as I could before the app is gone, again. While I was scrolling instead of sleeping, a video popped up that entertained me and led me to do a deep dive on a woman named Paula Messner from the Detroit, Michigan area.

In this video, Paula a.k.a. @sassysixstrings on TikTok was rocking out with an acoustic guitar on her front porch when a van full of people stopped to listen. In the last two days, that video has been viewed 13.3 million times, with 2.3 million likes and over 14,000 comments.

Get our free mobile app

If you thought age or gender could prevent you from rocking out, you thought wrong. Paula is proving that on her front porch. Her guitar skills are incredible. So incredible that Gibson Guitar commented,

WELL DAMN PAULA

This isn't Messner's first rodeo. She's been rockin' the East side for decades. Her punk rock journey began in the 1980s as a member of the band Vertical Pillows, and then continued in the 1990s with the Motor Dolls. The Motor Dolls released three albums between 1994 and 1996: Motor Dolls, All Fired Up!, and Burning Memories, according to Discogs.com. After quitting music to focus on her family, Messner decided to form a punk band for kids called The Candy Band in the early 2000s.

READ MORE: Detroit Fans Can Now Own A Pair Of Lions Crocs

READ MORE: Detroit Fans Can Now Own A Pair Of Lions Crocs

She just started uploading videos in late July, and Paula already has nearly a dozen viral videos on her TikTok profile like the one below.

If you want to see more of Paula rock out on TikTok, tap here. If you don't have TikTok, you're out of luck for now.

11 Biggest Selling Artists in Music History from Michigan