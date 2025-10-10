Many Indiana residents enjoy pasta as a tasty side dish to complement a meal or for a quick and convenient main course option. However, the FDA has issued an updated recall for pasta products sold at major retail stores in Indiana that could potentially be deadly.

Retailers In Indiana Recall Pasta Products Over Deadly Illness

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), more precooked pasta meals have been recalled due to possible links to a sprawling listeria outbreak that has led to four deaths. The illnesses have been traced back to pastas used in ready-to-eat products at grocery stores nationwide, including Walmart, Kroger, and Trader Joe's.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

The recall includes the following products:



Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo : Sold in 12.5-ounce tray packages with best-by date of June 19, 2025, or prior; establishment numbers EST. P-50784, EST. P-47770 or EST. P-47718 printed on the side of the packaging inside the USDA mark of inspection; sold at Kroger stores.

: Sold in 12.5-ounce tray packages with best-by date of June 19, 2025, or prior; establishment numbers EST. P-50784, EST. P-47770 or EST. P-47718 printed on the side of the packaging inside the USDA mark of inspection; sold at Kroger stores. Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad of various weights sold at deli counters and in Grab-n-Go packages between Sept. 6 and Oct. 2 with UPCs 217573-10000 and 217573-20000; distributed at Kroger.

of various weights sold at deli counters and in Grab-n-Go packages between Sept. 6 and Oct. 2 with UPCs 217573-10000 and 217573-20000; distributed at Kroger. Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad of various weights sold at deli counters and in Grab-n-Go packages between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2 with UPC 227573-10000; distributed at Kroger.

of various weights sold at deli counters and in Grab-n-Go packages between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2 with UPC 227573-10000; distributed at Kroger. Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce : Sold in 12-ounce clear plastic tray packages with best-by dates of Sept. 22, Sept. 24, Sept. 25, Sept. 29, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2025; establishment number EST. 50784 or EST. 47718 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

: Sold in 12-ounce clear plastic tray packages with best-by dates of Sept. 22, Sept. 24, Sept. 25, Sept. 29, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2025; establishment number EST. 50784 or EST. 47718 inside the USDA mark of inspection. Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine : Sold in 12.3, 12.5 and 32.8-ounce tray packages with best-by dates of June 19, June 26 and June 27, 2025, or prior; establishment number EST. P-50784, EST. P-47770 or EST. P-47718 printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

: Sold in 12.3, 12.5 and 32.8-ounce tray packages with best-by dates of June 19, June 26 and June 27, 2025, or prior; establishment number EST. P-50784, EST. P-47770 or EST. P-47718 printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. Trader Joe's Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo : Sold in 16-ounce plastic tray packages with best-by dates of Sept. 20, Sept. 24 and Sept. 27, 2025; establishment number P-45288 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

: Sold in 16-ounce plastic tray packages with best-by dates of Sept. 20, Sept. 24 and Sept. 27, 2025; establishment number P-45288 inside the USDA mark of inspection. Giant Eagle Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad with UPCs 256616000000, 246511000000, and 246512000000, sold starting on Sept. 25 at Giant Eagle and Market District locations in Indiana.

with UPCs 256616000000, 246511000000, and 246512000000, sold starting on Sept. 25 at Giant Eagle and Market District locations in Indiana. Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi With Linguine Bowls 9.6-oz with UPC 858175003919 with best-by dates 3/12/2027, 3/13/2027, 3/17/202,7 and 3/21/2027. Distributed nationally to wholesale distributors and operators between 9/15/2025 and 9/25/2025.

11 Things You Should Never Buy At Walmart Stores In Indiana Experts warn customers to avoid buying 11 items from Walmart stores in Indiana. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson