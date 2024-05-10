Most Overpriced Fast Food Chain Has Over 400 Locations in Ohio

The cost of food has been on the rise in a dramatic way post-COVID. If you feel like you're paying way more for fast food, it's not your imagination.

After the pandemic, fast food restaurants raised their prices on average about 8%. That's an average, a couple of these chains likely raised them way more. McDonald's reportedly increased their prices from 10%-14% depending on what city you're eating in. However, McDonald's didn't take the top spot when it comes to the most overpriced fast food restaurants according to Mashed.com. Mickey Ds was the 2nd most expensive fast food chain in the United States in 2022. The top spot goes to Wendy's. This is nothing new. Mashed goes on to say that Wendy's burgers have cost more than McDonald's and Burger King since the 1970s.

5 Most Overpriced Fast Food Restaurants

#1 Wendy's

#2 McDonald's

#3 Chick-fil-A

#4 Taco Bell

#5 Chipotle

I personally would rank Chick-fil-A #1 on that list. You couldn't pay me to eat that at that restaurant, therefore, it's overpriced.

If you're asking yourself, "Self, I wonder why Panera Bread, Shake Shack, or Steak N Shake aren't on this list." It's because they are classified as 'Fast Casual' instead of 'Fast Food.'

Fun Fact: Mashed.com named Wendy's the most overpriced fast food restaurant in 2022 and then Wendy's sales increased 7.2% from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023 according to the Business Insider. Weird. It must be the Frosties.

