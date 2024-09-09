The City of Kalamazoo, MI shares an update on downtown construction projects.

Which is great because I'm tired of all the detours it takes me to get home. A 20 minute commute has become closer to a 30 minute commute and the struggle is so, so real.

However, I don't have to tell you that because you're probably living it yourself.

During peak construction season in Kalamazoo it seemed like each day we were met with a new road closure or detour; it was maddening! A lot the work is in preparation for the one-way to two-way street conversion in downtown Kalamazoo, something us locals are bracing ourselves for.

I know it's easy to complain and while the work is necessary and appreciated, there's just never a good time to shut down major thoroughfares! We'll all go silent when everything is nice and new and finished.

So, when will that be?

At least when it comes to Michikal Street in downtown Kalamazoo the answer is: soon.

The City of Kalamazoo just shared an exciting update on the odd, yet important little stretch of road that takes drivers out of downtown Kalamazoo and headed West. On September 5 the following post was made:

When Michikal first reopens it will still be a one-way, but the long-term plan is to open Michikal St. to two-way traffic and divert drivers away from Douglas Ave. and the Stuart Neighborhood as part of the "Streets for All" initiative.

My only remaining question: when will Park Street reopen?

