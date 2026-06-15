Founded in 1921, one of Michigan's largest and oldest family-owned wineries has just shared plans to bring a new tasting room and gathering place for wine lovers to Northern Michigan.

St. Julian Expands With New Gaylord Tasting Room

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What makes Michigan wine so special? Our Great Lakes, of course!

the unique lake effect creates perfect fruit-growing conditions with moderate temperatures that don’t hit extreme highs or lows. A long season allows the grapes to ripen and deepen in flavor, which is especially beneficial for big reds like Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. -- Pure Michigan tourism bureau

Known for their award-winning wines, spirits, and ciders, St.Julian is currently building their 7th tasting room right in the heart of Gaylord, Michigan. Located at 2250 M-32, guests will be able to enjoy alcoholic and non-alcoholic tasting options and shop seasonal offerings, as well as special new releases.

Future Home of St. Julian - Gaylord - Google Maps St. Julian Winery Gaylord Michigan

In a press release, Apollo Braganini II, President of St. Julian Winery & Distillery, says:

Northern Michigan remains an important destination for travelers and wine enthusiasts. As a result, we look forward to becoming part of the Gaylord community. This new location will give guests a place to gather, explore our products, and enjoy our hospitality. For more than a century, hospitality has remained at the heart of St. Julian

The new Gaylord tasting room is expected to open in late summer/early fall 2026. Keep an eye on St. Julian's social media for progress updates and the latest grand opening details here.

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