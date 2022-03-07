Michigan drivers have it rough. We have some of the highest insurance rates in the country, along with some of the worst potholes and road construction that seems to never stop.

Towards the end of 2021, Michigan drivers got some good news.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that Michigan drivers would receive $400 checks for every vehicle they own that's insured in the state. The money will come from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA), which reported a billion-dollar surplus.

What Is The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association?

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) assesses all auto insurance companies operating in Michigan to cover catastrophic medical claims occurring in Michigan because of motor vehicle accidents. Insurance companies generally pass those assessments on to their auto insurance policyholders.

When will Michigan drivers get the refund check?

According to the state's department of financial services, Michigan drivers should receive the refund checks by May 9th.

Who in Michigan is eligible for a refund?

Anyone who insured their vehicle (car, truck, RV, or motorcycle) by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, is eligible for a refund. If a household has two vehicles under the same insurance plan, then they would receive $800.

Are there refunds for insured historic vehicles?

The MCCA only charges 20% of their typical assessment for historical vehicles due to their limited allowable use, DIFS says. As long as the vehicle was insured by the appropriate deadline, drivers will get a refund of $80.

What if you don't get a refund check by May 9th?

Eligible drivers who don't get a refund check by the May 9 deadline can contact their insurance company with questions. You can also contact the insurance department with concerns Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or email them at autoinsurance@michigan.gov