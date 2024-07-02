There are plenty of reasons why people from all over the country want to visit Ohio. Incredible museums, amusement and state parks, and some iconic landmarks make the Buckeye State an ideal vacation destination. But one popular attraction recently landed on a list of one of the worst tourist traps in Ohio and the U.S.

Famous Ohio Attraction Named Among 'Worst Tourist Traps' In U.S.

Business Insider recently released a list of spots that draw sightseers nationwide to visit them that may be more overhyped than legendary landmarks that everyone must see. And landing on the list is one that attracts thousands of visitors each year in Ohio.

The House From A Christmas Story movie in Cleveland, Ohio is a place that holds a lot of nostalgia for fans of the holiday classic. But according to Business Insider, it lands on the list of worst tourist traps in the U.S. that might not be worth the stop:

There are hundreds of ways you can celebrate the holidays. Waiting in a line and paying money to see the filming location of "A Christmas Story" should not be one of them. While the movie may be great, the basic house it was filmed in and the museum dedicated to it aren't anything to stop your car for.

But, who can resist stopping to check out the 'Major Award' in the window? And if a quick walk through the house isn't enough, you can make reservations and spend the night in the iconic home. There's also a gift shop to buy your own leg lamp and more memorabilia from this holiday classic. So is it really the worst tourist trap in Ohio? It's definitely worth a trip to see for yourself.

