Ohio Woman Arrested at Shop With a Cop Event

Another person was arrested for allegedly shoplifting during a shop with a cop event in Ohio.

I will never understand shoplifters in the 2020s. There are quite literally cameras everywhere, especially at big box stores. That doesn't seem to slow shoplifters down for some reason. It's almost a guarantee that you're going to get caught. But this alleged theft will leave you scratching your head.

If security cameras weren't enough to deter the average criminal, a police event certainly will. Or will it? Exactly two weeks before Christmas Eve, a small Ohio police department had a shop with a cop event in Huber Heights, a small community North of Dayton, Ohio.

While officers from the Huber Heights Police Department did their shop with a cop event to help less fortunate residents of their small Ohio town, a woman was trying to escape the store after she was caught stealing according to the police department's Facebook Page,

Big thank you to Huber Heights FOP 161 for apprehending a shoplifter during shop with a cop event they put on. Not exactly the grinch but we’ll take it!

Officers were able to catch up with the suspect and lock her up according to WHIO TV,

The woman is accused of attempting to steal $259 worth of products from the store. She was taken to the Montgomery County Jail for a theft misdemeanor.

Earlier this month a person was busted for shoplifting during a shop with a cop event in Virginia.

