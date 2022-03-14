Ohio Student Needs Help After Possible Wrongful Arrest

20-year-old Kent State University student faces up to 30 years in prison for what he claims is a wrongful arrest.

Austin Mehring upload videos to YouTube and TikTok over the weekend to tell his side of the story about an incident that happened on September 11th, 2021. In his TikTok, which has been viewed around 11,000 times in the last 24 hours, he talks about how a group of white people assaulted him starting by calling him the n-word and other racial slang. The group went as far as stealing Austin's cell phone because he was using it to record the attack for evidence. According to Austin's video, he attempted to file a police report. Not only did the police not believe him, but they also arrested him.

Mehring is facing multiple charges including felonious assault. He could be facing up to 30 years in prison according to the Tiktok he uploaded Sunday. Many people commented on his original video questioning the validity of his situation and GoFundMe page. Austin responded by being super transparent and showing his personal information including the criminal charges in another TikTok.

His family does not have the money to hire a good defense attorney. They spent all of their money on his $50,000 bond. He just wants a fair trial and is asking for the public's help. If you would like to help Austin Mehring raise money for his legal defense, you can donate to his GoFundMe by clicking here.

