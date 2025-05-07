A routine traffic stop left police officers baffled after finding a raccoon holding a meth pipe to its mouth inside suspect's car.

Most people celebrate Cinco de Mayo with friends and delicious food, beverages, and music. This story tells me that Springfield, Ohio, does May 5th a bit differently.

The city that J.D. Vance made famous during the 2024 Presidential Election by saying immigrants were eating the local residents' dogs and cats is now back in the news. To be clear, the story about people eating pets was completely false. However, the story of the raccoon hittin' a meth pipe in front of police, happened on video.

Ohio: Raccoon Found Holding Meth Pipe During Traffic Stop

Springfield Police pulled over a woman on Monday evening who was driving with a suspended license and had an outstanding warrant. What he found in that car was unlike anything this law enforcement officer had ever witnessed.

After the 55-year-old female driver was removed from the car and handcuffed, the police noticed a raccoon chillin' in a very messy car. The officer found a meth pipe before he even started searching the car. Then, the raccoon named Chewy picked up another meth pip and held it to his mouth. The officer laughed. I think it's incredibly sad.

After searching the car, according to ABC News, police found a bulk amount of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and three used glass meth pipes.

Cleveland 19 reports that the Springfield Police Department arrested and charged the 55-year-old woman with:

Possession of drugs (a third-degree felony)

Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Citation for driving under suspension

The suspect did have the proper legal paperwork to own Chewy the Raccoon, and police confirmed that the raccoon was not harmed during the arrest. There's no word on whether the raccoon will be rehomed.

