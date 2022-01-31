Ohio Home For Sale Has an Actual Oval Office Inside

History buffs created the most amazing replica of the Oval Office inside their home that you'll ever see.

This incredibly spacious mansion in a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio called Kirtland Hills, is nearly 10,000 square feet with 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and an Oval Office. This palace is going for $1,850,000 according to Zillow and it is gorgeous from the moment you walk in the door,

The double front doors lead to a spectacular foyer with 19-foot ceilings, a curved staircase, and a breathtaking crystal chandelier.

The Oval Office is pretty incredible. However, it's the master bath that blew my mind. Between that granite floor in the bathroom and the chandelier at the front entrance, you can see why this home is on the market for nearly $2 Million. Enjoy the photos below.

Check out the full gallery of this huge Ohio Mansion with a near-perfect replica of the Oval Office on Zillow by clicking here.

Asking Price: $1,850,000

Rooms: 6 Bedrooms and 8 Bathrooms

Size: 9,648 Square Feet

Standout Piece: Oval Office Room

Location: 8405 Sanctuary Dr, Kirtland Hills, OH 44060