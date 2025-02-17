Ohio Woman Sues Hulk Hogan for Beer Related Injury

Ohio woman sues Hulk Hogan for beer can incident causing injury and scars.

After getting hit in the head by a full beer can, possibly thrown 50 feet by Hulk Hogan, an Ohio woman is taking the former wrestler and his beer company to court.

Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan has had his share of scandals over the years. From little lies like telling the public that Metallica begged him to join their band, to much bigger issues like a video-taped sex scandal and racism, Hogan has found several ways to damage his brand since the 1980s. You can see a detailed list of Hulk Hogan scandals by tapping here.

Now he's being sued for an incident that happened last August at a bar called the Thirsty Cowboy in Medina, Ohio. Fox 8 obtained a quote from Attorney Eric Tayfel who is representing the victim in this case,

It’s unconscionable to think that you’re going to go to a bar to see a celebrity and end up being pelted with a can of beer. She had an open wound to her forehead. It was pretty big. She ended up needing a number of stitches to her head, and she’s going to have some permanent scarring from that.

Hulk Hogan isn't alone in this lawsuit according to MSN.com,

Hogan, Real American Beer and Thirsty Cowboys, and its owner Aaron Lind are reportedly listed in the suit.

Michelle Harlukowicz, the Akron, Ohio woman who was struck in the head by a sealed beer can is suing for medical expenses, pain and suffering, and emotional distress according to Fox 8.

The lawsuit was just filed last week. Neither Hulk Hogan, his beer company nor the Thirsty Cowboy have responded to the lawsuit at this time.

