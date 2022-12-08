$599k Ohio Home Looks Like it Was Designed by 6 Different People

This realtor listing is a bit dizzying.

Located at 7295 Surrey Lane in Chesterland, OH, this home is currently listed for $599,900. Looking at the exterior, it looks like a lovely brick home sitting on a lake. Sure, the landscaping needs a bit of TLC but, otherwise, it's pretty nice.

The interior, however, is going to need some work.

There's nothing necessarily wrong with the interior. Meaning, things aren't falling apart. But, taking the virtual tour gives one the impression that a bunch of people were given different sections of the house to decorate and did with it what they wanted.

Each of the 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms seem to have different color schemes and decoration themes. Take a look:

How Many People Decorated This $599,900 Ohio Home? The interior design varies so much from room to room that its hard to believe only one person decorated it.

That funky room, though!

The home is being listed by Terry Young at Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan at 216-400-5224. You can see the full listing on Zillow.

