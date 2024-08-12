Cleveland, Ohio Woman Calls 911 to Charge Smartphone

People in this Cleveland, Ohio neighborhood are angry after an ambulance was dispatched to an Ohio woman's home.

People have complained for many years that the wait to get medical attention after calling 9-1-1 in Cleveland is dangerously long. Somehow, a 71-year-old woman got an ambulance in just 3 minutes when she called the emergency number asking for help charging her smartphone according to Fox 8,

She told dispatchers she has no power, and she needed to go to the hospital to charge her phone. She also mentioned police refused to take her.

The report from Fox 8 points out that EMS is short-staffed likely leaving actual medical emergencies with long waiting times while Cleveland EMS stayed with this Ohio woman for nearly an hour.

The elderly woman did tell the 9-1-1 dispatcher that she was in pain during the end of her call which triggered an ambulance. You can imagine a confused elderly person calling 9-1-1 while experiencing a much more serious emergency than they can communicate. However, many people are questioning how she got medics to respond that quickly and stay for so long. The elderly woman was not taken to the hospital by the medics but Cleveland EMS did confirm she had no power and was very upset.

What do you think? Is this elderly woman guilty of abusing the emergency system? Let us know in the comments.

