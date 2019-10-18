Ohio Bride Loves Her Chicken Nugget Bouquet

An Ohio maid of honor found a punny reason to give the bride a chicken nugget bouquet.

According to insider.com,

Jenna Spetz was making a speech at her cousin Blair Hardy's wedding to Adam Tyson when, unbeknownst to the bride and groom, she brought out a bouquet of nuggets.

Why nuggets? To celebrate Hardy becoming a Tyson. Get it? Tyson chicken nuggets? Hello? Is this thing on?

Here's the kicker. Spetz told the Insider that it was actually Tyson Food's idea to do the nugget bouquet thing,

"When I was thinking about my speech, I was trying to come up with something I could surprise Blair with. Nuggets immediately came to mind. I wasn't sure at what medium though or how I would even pull something like that off." She decided to contact Tyson Foods, and the company actually came up with the idea of the nugget bouquet.

In fact, they provided the nugget bouquet,

"Their PR team immediately reached out and wanted to be apart of the surprise! Once they got involved, everything seemed to fall into place. The team went above and beyond my expectations to the point of sending a NUGGET. BOUQUET. I never even thought of that!!!

I rank this up there with the time I went to a friend's wedding that served hot dogs at the reception. Hot dogs.

Ohio...stop it.