It might be too early to think about snow coming back to Michigan, but it's never too soon to think about the magic of Christmas. And it's time to plan for the season's magic with an unforgettable 'Polar Express' train ride. Tickets for Michigan's holiday train rides are the perfect way to get into the spirit and you'll want to get your tickets before they're gone.

Tickets For Michigan North Pole Express Train Rides Going On Sale

One way to celebrate the holidays in Michigan is to watch our favorite classic Christmas movies. And if the 'Polar Express' movie is one of those favorites, you're in luck because you can take a train ride in the Mitten to transport you to a winter wonderland.

The Steam Railroading Institute's North Pole Express train rides take you on a Christmastime trip to the 'north pole'. According to the website, the North Pole Express boards in Owosso to the Village of Ashley’s Country Christmas:

Upon arrival at the Village of Ashley Country Christmas, disembark for a two-hour Christmas party straight out of the past! Participate in the numerous activities the village has to offer, including live entertainment, having your picture taken in front of the train, and meeting Santa Claus himself!

The 4½-hour excursions steam out of town starting the weekend of Nov. 23. Tickets are $80 or $105 per person in coach or deluxe. All classes receive complimentary admission to the Village of Ashley Country Christmas, a souvenir ticket, and a “Believe” bell. Tickets will be available on the website on Thursday, July 25th, at noon.

