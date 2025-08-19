Indiana is home to thousands of chain restaurants, where you can expect to enjoy your favorite menu items every time you dine. However, it may be harder to frequent one popular chain restaurant in Indiana, as the company will be shutting down locations.

Popular Chain Restaurant In Indiana Shutting Down Locations

Several chain restaurants in Indiana have announced closures due to inflation, increased food and labor costs, and a change in dining habits that are significantly impacting the profitability and viability of these businesses. Restaurants such as Red Lobster have also closed locations due to bankruptcy, but have relaunched under new ownership to return to the black.

Consumers are also eating more at home or lower-cost fast-food restaurants. And one fast causal chain is starting to feel the impact.

Noodles & Company announced that it would close 28 to 32 company-owned locations by the end of the year. While the company's comparable restaurant sales increased nationwide, its total revenue decreased. The noodle chain has more than 400 locations operating around the United States, with 18 in Indiana.

According to USA Today, Noodles & Company blames the revenue decline on “the strong value-conscious climate” and “slower guest adoption of the upgrades made to some of our historic menu items.”

So far, the company has closed six restaurants in 2025 and opened one new location. The company did not reveal which locations are likely to close.

