Nominate Your Favorite Southwest Michigan Varsity Basketball Team

Nominate your favorite team as the regular season for High School basketball nears its end and we gear up for tournaments.

No matter what your team's win/loss record is, it's time to show your school spirit. Nominations end Thursday, Feb 21st. Voting then runs from Friday, Feb 22nd - Monday, March 4th.

Nominations have ended. You can now vote by clicking here.

The regular season ends March 1st then the Semifinals and Finals will be in mid March.