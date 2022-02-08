Nine Defunct Cedar Point Rides That Michigan Thrill-Seekers May Remember
Most of us have been going to Cedar Point all our lives and have seen a lot of rides close forever at the park.
Cedar Point has been around for over 150 years and has been a leader in record-breaking roller coasters around the world. Of course, over 150 years, many rides have come and gone. Here is a list of nine, now defunct rides and attractions that once brought us joy during a day at Cedar Point.
If you grew up in Michigan, there is probably a huge chance that Cedar Point was a big part of your childhood memories. A trip just south of the board into Ohio was a pretty regular occurrence for most families during the summer. Field trips, family reunions, birthdays, and more were always great reasons to spend a day at America's Roller Coast.
Even though I'm damn near 40, I still get excited when I know that a trip to Cedar Point is coming up. After a recent trip to Universal in Florida with my daughter, I found out that she is an adrenaline junkie when it comes to roller coasters and I couldn't be more proud. I look forward to taking her there this summer to experience some of the best roller coasters on the planet.
Unfortunately, my little thrill-seeker will never be able to experience some of the classics from my childhood. From the Demon Drop to more recent coasters like Wicked Twister, some thrills are now just a memory. Relive some of those memories below as I am sure you remember most if not all of these now-defunct rides. And I don't care if you rode it or not, but getting beat up and having half a day ruined because you are in pain from the Mean Streak was a right of passage for any coaster enthusiast.
