Mayflies Overwhelm Cedar Point Customers in Viral Videos

You will not believe the massive number of mayflies swarming Northern Ohio at night. These videos are shocking.

Before we get to the hilariously creepy viral videos from Cedar Point, let's answer two simple questions. What are mayflies and why are they overwhelming Cedar Point? Mayflies are aquatic insects that love warm weather according to the National Wildlife Federation,

Despite their name, mayflies are active during the warmer months of the year, not just May. They tend to be gray, yellow, or brown and have long, thin abdomens. Mayfly larvae are aquatic and found in nearly all types of water bodies, from streams to lakes.

Cedar Point is in Sandusky, Ohio which is not only touching Lake Erie but is also surrounded by dozens of smaller bodies of water. Throw summer heat into the equation and you have a recipe for mayflies.

Imagine being in line for 3 hours for your favorite roller coaster on a Saturday night. That alone is a bummer. Now add the persistent annoyance of what looks like millions of insects dive-bombing you as you wait. Below are 3 videos showing how crazy the mayflies were over the weekend at Cedar Point. The first TikTok was viewed 6.3 million times in just 24 hours. Also, make sure you scroll down to the last video to get a crazy view of the sky over Cedar Point. It looks like an alien invasion.

